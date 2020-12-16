16th person has died at United Helpers in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
That makes a total of 16 at the facility.
Since Tuesday morning, four more residents and two more staff have tested positive. That makes 124 residents and 74 staff since the outbreak began on November 22.
Five people are hospitalized, one more since Tuesday.
In all, 53 have recovered.
Five residents and two staff at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton have tested positive. That adds up to 16 residents and nine staff since November 29.
There have been no new cases at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton. Two residents and three staff have tested positive since November 29.
There have been no deaths at either Canton facility and no one is hospitalized.
