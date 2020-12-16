Tri-county region reports 2 new COVID deaths, 141 new infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new COVID-19 deaths and another 141 positive cases were reported Wednesday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported Wednesday that another person has died from COVID-19. To date, there have been 8 deaths from the coronavirus.
There were also 48 new cases to report in the county.
Thirteen people are hospitalized; 328 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,327 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 1,463 positive cases.
The county says 1,114 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Wednesday that another person has died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 28.
Officials also said 75 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,578.
Officials said 418 cases are active and 16 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 1,132 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 18 new cases Wednesday.
The county has had a total of 546 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said 8 people are hospitalized and 130 are in isolation.
Another 701 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 7 people have died and 409 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
