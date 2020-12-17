Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence needs to hire disabled workers, $3M contract in jeopardy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One north country organization is in need of workers and a multi-million dollar contract is on the line.
The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is an employer for disabled workers in the area.
The agency has a $3 million federal contract at Fort Drum, which says that Arc must maintain a certain ratio of disabled and non-disabled workers.
Right now, Arc desperately needs to hire more disabled workers.
“If we don’t, it would cost the agency potentially 7 figures and that would be a significant drawback to our area. One of the opportunities we currently have available is for 20 positions on Fort Drum to fill spots in our custodial services and our dining services,” said Michelle Quinell-Gayle, Arc director of community relations.
Quinell says the jobs pay well, are fulfilling, and do not affect disability benefits.
“Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence County has benefit counselors that work directly with people so they can take on these part-time positions to protect their benefits in any way,” she said.
And there are roles available for those who aren’t disabled as direct support professionals helping the disabled workers.
“For people out there looking for work during this very difficult time, we have lots of opportunities for people to enhance their income or get back into the workforce,” said Quinell-Gayle.
If you’re interested in applying, visit thearcjslc.org.
