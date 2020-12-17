Cold, with a little snow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People in parts of the north country are waking up to snow Thursday morning, but it’s not nearly as much as what fell on areas to the south and east.
It may not be much, but it could still make some roads slick. The snow should end by late morning.
It’s also cold. Morning temperatures in the teens felt as if they were in the single digits above and below zero because of a breeze.
It will become partly sunny with highs around 20.
It will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low teens.
It will be sunny and cold on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
Highs will be in the mid-30s on Saturday and Sunday, about normal for this time of year. It will be partly sunny on Saturday. Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation.
It will be in the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a small chance of rain on Monday and there’s a chance of snow on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s.
