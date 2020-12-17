Dexter woman wants to help essential workers with ‘maskne’

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - For healthcare and other essential workers, wearing a mask for hours on end can do a number on their skin.
Monica Behan of Dexter is hoping to soothe what’s come to be known as “maskne,” or acne caused by face coverings.
She’s giving away 100 skin care kits packed with products from her company, Modicum Skincare.
Behan is asking the public to nominate anyone whose jobs put them at risk during the pandemic.
“This is our gift back to the community that’s giving so much and the healthcare workers as well as the essential workers, people that are working in the grocery stores to supply groceries for everybody while this pandemic’s going on,” she said.
You can nominate someone by sending an email to info@modicumskincare.com.
Nominations can be submitted until next Monday before Christmas.
