Donations pour in for nursing home residents’ gifts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christmas has come early for senior citizens living in Samaritan Health’s nursing homes.
It’s all thanks to longtime nurse Kim Corcoran, who has now delivered 540 care packages to residents.
We met up with her 2 weeks ago, when she had put together 100 gifts.
Since then, donations have flooded in, pushing her past her goal.
Her garage has been packed with gifts for the last few weeks.
“At the beginning, it was, like, really slow, getting a few things here and there. And then towards the end of November, first of December, it was like everything was coming,” she said.
Corcoran says she plans to do something similar next Christmas.
