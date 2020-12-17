Dorothy E. Turner, 92 of Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Turner, age 92 a resident of the Geneva Living Center passed away on Sunday (December 13, 2020). There will be a memorial service held at a time to be determined. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park in Ogdensburg, NY.
Surviving are her children, David (Linda) Turner of Geneva, Kevin (Michelle) Turner of Clifton Springs and Lynn Turner (Steve North) of Colton; grandchildren Beth (Josh Clester) Turner, Jarrod (Alexandra) Turner, Craig Turner, Josh Ruud, Christa (Steve) Tatum, Colin Ruud (Moua Xiong); great-grandchildren Calvin and Camden Ruud, Renna and Ella Clester and Olivia and Grady Tatum.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Durwood in 1996; sisters Gladys Meredith and Marjorie Larock and four brothers Harold, Frederick, William & James Rayburn.
Dorothy was born on April 1, 1928 in Lisbon NY, a daughter of the late Nelson & Anna Rayburn. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and later married Durwood Turner on October 5, 1950.
During her career she worked as a nursing assistant for St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Canton Hospital, Geneva General Hospital, Hospice and later retired from the VA Hospital in Canandaigua, NY. She was a past member of St. Stevens Church in Geneva, and a TOPS club member for over 40 years and was very proud of her achievements. She was an ardent supporter and cheerleader for other club members.
Dorothy enjoyed time spent with family, holiday get togethers, traveling, yard sales, making crafts and reading. She was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to House of John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
