Drive-by parade surprises retiring economic developer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a surprise for a longtime economic development leader as he calls it a career.
A drive-by parade was held to congratulate Don Alexander on his nearly 40 years of work in Jefferson County.
Alexander has been CEO of the Jefferson County Economic Development Agency for 16 years and before that ran two local radio groups.
Alexander says it was humbling to be surrounded by the people who have made him stick around all of these years.
“I’m just blown away to see them - people I haven’t seen in a quite a while and I am just deeply touched and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
Alexander says he plans to continue doing work in the Jefferson County community after he retires.
