Group pushes for higher cigarette taxes in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A group of anti-tobacco and public health organizations is pushing for higher taxes on cigarettes in New York.
It has been 10 years since the last such tax hike.
According to a release from the Cancer Action Network, the group sent a letter to Governor Cuomo, calling for at least a $1 per pack increase.
The group says that increase would cause more than 60,000 Americans to quit smoking.
In a Zoom call last week, proponents of the tax increase also called for taxes on other tobacco products.
“Taxes for all tobacco products is necessary to avoid pushing people to cheaper tobacco products, which sort of negates the effect of the tobacco taxes. So reducing the ease and accessibility of tobacco products,” said Theresa Petrone, anti-tobacco advocate.
The group is calling for these increases to be included in the state’s upcoming budget.
