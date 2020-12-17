Lewis County expects Moderna vaccine shipment next week

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first doses of the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine are expected arrive at Lewis County Health System late next week.
CEO Jerry Cayer says the health system will be receiving about 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug administration on Friday.
Cayer says the vaccine will be prioritized to those who work closely with COVID patients.
“We’'re clearly excited about it,” he said. “I think it really reflects the beginning of the next chapter in addressing the COVID challenge and I’m hoping it brings us to the end of this chapter.”
Despite the excitement, Cayer says it’s important to note that residents still have to wear masks, socially distance, and wash their hands.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.