Margaret E. (Flynn) Wilkinson, 90, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - [1930 - 2020] It is with profound sorrow that we share the passing of Margaret E. (Flynn) Wilkinson, age 90, a resident of Canton, NY for 56 years. She passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on December 14, 2020.
Margaret (Peggy) was born in Ware, MA, the daughter of the late Vernon and Margaret (Guilderson) Flynn. Peggy attended Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, MA, majoring in Education and French. She taught at the US Army School in Germany (Peggy traveled extensively throughout Europe during her days off and during school breaks from her teaching position in Germany.) and in Southwick, MA before working as a substitute teacher for years in the Canton Central School system and surrounding towns. Peggy was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY and worked as a poll verification worker on election days.
Peggy married her husband J. Randall Wilkinson in Westfield, MA in 1960. Together in 1964 they settled in Canton to raise their family when Randy assumed a teaching position at Canton Agricultural and Technical College (currently SUNY Canton).
Peggy was the widow of J. Randall Wilkinson who predeceased her in June of 2000. Peggy is survived by her three children, one son Peter Wilkinson and his wife Jane Clark of Baltimore, MD, and two daughters Meg Wilkinson and Richard Guillemette of Hampden, MA, and Mary Wilkinson and her husband Steven Ballan of Canton, NY.
Peggy is also survived by her one very precious granddaughter, Alice Wilkinson.
Peggy was the oldest of seven siblings in a very lively, loving Irish family. She is also survived by three brothers Vernon Flynn and his wife Maxine Flynn of West Jefferson, OH, Peter Flynn of Southwick, MA, and Paul Flynn and his wife Ruth Flynn of Westfield, MA, as well as sisters-in-law, Ann Flynn of Webster, MA and Betsy Lewis of Portsmouth, NH, Peggy will be deeply missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
Peggy was predeceased by her beloved sister, Helen Albano, brothers Thomas Flynn and John Flynn, sisters-in law Josephine Flynn, Carol Flynn, Ramona Flynn and Christine Wilkinson and her brothers-in-law Pasquale Albano, Robert Wilkinson, and Fred Gunderson.
Peggy embraced and came to love her life in the small college town of Canton, NY. She availed herself of the many cultural events (musical concerts, plays, movies, and exhibits) offered on the college campuses and in the surrounding Northern New York communities. Peggy was a voracious reader of books and newspapers and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. She enjoyed trying different recipes, restaurants, and gourmet foods, swapping books, discussing local and national news, watching baseball and football games, as well as Jeopardy and Hallmark movies, and playing many lively games, including Password, Charades, and Pictionary. She enjoyed family beach trips to Cape Cod and Maine (and lobstah!). Recalling those family beach memories and laughter and the warm salty summer breezes is what sustained Peggy during the long, long, cold Northern New York winters. She enjoyed manicures and pedicures and creating crafts, and in the past four years worked to develop and improve her skills in watercolor painting, which served as a wonderful expression of her creativity.
Peggy understood the importance of the written word and that letters have souls. She consistently wrote cards and notes sharing family news and events, the weather, and kindly supporting so many people through the highs and lows of their lives from across the miles. We will all treasure her letters, and we will deeply miss her, her voice, her graciousness, her elegance, her generosity, her advice, her laughter, her amazing resilient spirit, and her unconditional love for her family and friends.
Donations may be made to the Canton Free Library, 8 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617 or a charity of your choice.
Because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. Interment in Maine will take place at the convenience of the family, sometime in the future.
