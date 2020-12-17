Margaret E. (Flynn) Wilkinson, 90, of Canton

Peggy embraced and came to love her life in the small college town of Canton, NY. She availed herself of the many cultural events (musical concerts, plays, movies, and exhibits) offered on the college campuses and in the surrounding Northern New York communities. Peggy was a voracious reader of books and newspapers and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. She enjoyed trying different recipes, restaurants, and gourmet foods, swapping books, discussing local and national news, watching baseball and football games, as well as Jeopardy and Hallmark movies, and playing many lively games, including Password, Charades, and Pictionary. She enjoyed family beach trips to Cape Cod and Maine (and lobstah!). Recalling those family beach memories and laughter and the warm salty summer breezes is what sustained Peggy during the long, long, cold Northern New York winters. She enjoyed manicures and pedicures and creating crafts, and in the past four years worked to develop and improve her skills in watercolor painting, which served as a wonderful expression of her creativity.