Mel’s Sports History: Belleville’s winning streak

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In this Mel’s Sports History lesson, 53 years ago, a basketball team from Belleville started a streak that became the measuring stick for all other winning streaks.
Under legendary coach Tom Murphy and later Steve Van Dusen, the Black Knights set the standard for excellence that still stands today.
A monument represents a win streak that set a modern-day New York state high school basketball record. It stands next to the old Union Academy of Belleville school that housed the Black Knights.
From the mid- to late ’60s on into the early ’70s, Belleville amassed 104 straight wins.
Owen D. Young would end the streak in the sectional final in 1971. In a six-year span including the streak, Belleville won 5 sectional titles.
Fifty-three years later, it’s a feat that’s even more amazing to look back on.
Watch the video to see Mel’s report and to hear from former team members Jim Stockwell, Bob Dick, and Kirk Williams.
