New COVID cases reported at Samaritan nursing homes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Samaritan Health reported new cases of COVID-19 among workers and residents within its nursing homes on Thursday.
Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
Two residents of Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living facility are now hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday.
One staff member at the facility also tested positive for the coronavirus.
Contact tracing is now being done to determine if any other residents or staff are affected.
Limited indoor visitation is suspended for another 14 days.
Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing
Six staff members at Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
As a precaution, all residents are being tested for the coronavirus every few days and are being closely monitored with vital sign and temperature checks every 8 hours.
Any staff that may be affected by this latest positive case will be contacted and weekly staff testing will continue.
These COVID-19 cases extend the suspension on limited indoor visitation. The facility must stay COVID free for 14 days for it to resume.
Samaritan Keep Home
Two staff members at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for COVID on Thursday. Both are quarantined and won’t return to work until they test negative.
All Keep Home residents have been COVID-19 tested and officials are awaiting results.
Residents will be tested multiple times over the next two weeks. Staff will continue to be tested each week.
The facility must go 14 days without a staff member or resident testing positive for COVID-19 in order to resume visitation.
