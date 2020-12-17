No eligible candidates found, Jellie remains Ogdensburg fire chief

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The search for an Ogdensburg fire chief has hit a snag and City Manager Stephen Jellie will continue to serve in that position.
Civil service officials notified him that no candidates were certified as eligible to fill the role.
Jellie is leading an organization that’s pitted against him as the city’s budget slashes 7 firefighter positions.
Fire union officials say they’re doubtful anyone who is eligible would even take the job.
“There’s nobody that would want to come in here and take that job at this point in time. It would be, like I said, career suicide to come into the chief’s office right now given the directives by the city manager,” said Jason Bouchard, Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 president.
“I think there are certainly people that will look for an opportunity like this to lead an organization that’s going through a transition, a city that’s working hard to secure its survival and ensure its revival,” said Jellie.
In a news release, Jellie said it’s not clear when the next civil service test for fire chief will be offered.
