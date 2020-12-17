Reginald Patrick Hunt, 86, of Massena

He began his work career with the Corps of Engineers during the development of the St. Lawrence Seaway Project, and later began his employment at the Reynolds Metals Company where he worked for 33 years. He retired in 1993 as the Division of Transportation Traffic Manager. After his retirement, he and his wife Helen spent the next 20 plus years traveling to their winter home in Zolfo Springs, FL and spent summers with their family in Massena. They both enjoyed playing golf and really living life to the fullest with many heartfelt friendships formed throughout the years, both in Florida and Massena. When Reginald was no longer able to travel back and forth to Florida they again made Massena their year round home. Reginald loved his family, he loved sitting on his porch enjoying the warmth of the sun and the company of his wife. Reginald was a man of few words but he had great love for his family and friends. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.