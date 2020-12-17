Reginald Patrick Hunt, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Reginald Patrick Hunt, age 86, passed away on Tuesday December 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Massena with Rev. Scott Belina officiating. A graveside burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family with full military honors in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. The Funeral Mass for Reginald will be attendance controlled with social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Reginald is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Helen and their five children; Robert and Tracy Hunt of Canton, NY, Reginald and Yumi Hunt of Pleasant Hill, CA, Anne-Marie Payette of Kingston, Ontario Canada, Catherine and Louis LaRose of Massena, NY, Steven J. Hunt of Massena, NY and a son-in-law Bruce Payette of Kincardine, Ontario, Canada. Also surviving Reginald are his 8 grandchildren, Andrew and Katy Hunt, Matthew, Cole, and Mason Payette, Louis LaRose Jr., Ryan Hunt and Kara LaShomb, 8 great-grandchildren, his siblings; Mary Hayes of Massena, NY and Thomas Hunt of Weedsport, NY, along with many nieces and nephews. Reginald was predeceased by his grandson Jesse B. Payette on August 12, 2014.
Reginald was born to the late Norris and Madeline (Landon) Hunt on July 17, 1934. After graduating High School, Reginald enlisted into the Unites States Navy where he served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1957 after three years of active service. Upon his return he met his future wife and love of his life, Helen M. Petersen. They were married on September 21, 1957 at St. John the Apostle Church in Kinston, Ontario, Canada.
He began his work career with the Corps of Engineers during the development of the St. Lawrence Seaway Project, and later began his employment at the Reynolds Metals Company where he worked for 33 years. He retired in 1993 as the Division of Transportation Traffic Manager. After his retirement, he and his wife Helen spent the next 20 plus years traveling to their winter home in Zolfo Springs, FL and spent summers with their family in Massena. They both enjoyed playing golf and really living life to the fullest with many heartfelt friendships formed throughout the years, both in Florida and Massena. When Reginald was no longer able to travel back and forth to Florida they again made Massena their year round home. Reginald loved his family, he loved sitting on his porch enjoying the warmth of the sun and the company of his wife. Reginald was a man of few words but he had great love for his family and friends. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask of any donations to be acknowledged to Trinity Catholic School; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.