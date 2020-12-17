Ricky J. Houle, 61, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ricky J. Houle, 61, a resident of County Route 42A, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home
Ricky was born January 10, 1961 in Massena, the son of the late Lloyd F. and Florence (Morehouse) Houle and attended schools in Sackets Harbor. A marriage to Kelly Quicke later ended in divorce.
Ricky worked for a time in the construction field and also moved furniture of Ashley Furniture until becoming disabled. He had a great love for hunting and fishing, watching NASCAR and wrestling.
Ricky is survived by his sons, Rusty of Massena and Anthony of North Carolina; his sister, Deborah Baker (Joseph Dupre) of Watertown; his brother, Robert Houle of Watertown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Lloyd Houle in 2004.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 21st at 2:00 PM in Louisville Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
