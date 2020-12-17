St. Lawrence Health System is hub for COVID vaccine distribution

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be given in a two-dose series, with 21 days between doses. The Food and Drug Administration announced this week that they also support the Moderna vaccine being used for emergency use. If the drug is granted emergency use authorization within the next couple of days, local hospitals are hopeful to have it in-hand next week. The Moderna vaccine is also given in two doses, but at a 28 day interval.