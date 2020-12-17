Still time to see zoo’s Winter Wonderlights

Winter Wonderlights at Zoo New York
By 7 News Staff | December 17, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 7:25 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Winter Wonderlights continues at Watertown’s Zoo New York.

Zoo director Larry Sorel says the first-time effort has been “wildly successful” with many positive comments.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning

It’s 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, although the schedule changes a little for Christmas and New Year’s. Check out the schedule at nyszoo.org.

It’s a walk through the zoo to see light displays set up by local businesses, local organizations, volunteers, and zoo staff.

Admission is $5.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.