Story-time in the woods at Indian River Lakes Conservancy

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Redwood Hill Preserve of Indian River Lakes Conservancy is known for its scenic views and winding trails.
But this holiday season, there’s more to find: a story, tucked in the trails - Eve Bunting’s “Night Tree” children’s book.
“It enables families to come in a socially-distanced manner and follow the book, the story walk through the trail,” executive director Wylie Huffman said.
Huffman says this story walk is new to the conservancy and made possible by community donations.
Alexandria Central School District donated the wood. Students in the Future Farmers of America program, like Rocco Maner, helped cut the boards to get them ready for the trail.
“It’s good for the community and that’s kind of all what we’re about, is helping our community,” Maner said. “And especially in these tough times with COVID-19 and everything, it gives people something to do.”
As for the story itself, it’s tells a tale of a family that decorates a tree with food, so the animals of the forest can enjoy a holiday feast.
“This is one of the story boards for the book walk,” Huffman said, indicating a sign along the trail. “It depicts a family moving into the woods to decorate the tree.”
When people get about halfway through the trail, they’ll come across a hemlock tree where they can leave decorations for the animals, just like the family did in the book.
Families can visit the conservancy and leave their mark on this story walk until Christmas Day.
