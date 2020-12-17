17th person dies at Ogdensburg nursing home

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 17th person has died from COVID-19 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
That’s one more than was reported on Wednesday. It comes as the organization is gearing up to start vaccinating residents and staff against the disease at the end of the month.
There have been no new cases at the facility since Wednesday. Since November 22, 124 resident and 74 staff have tested positive.
Six people are hospitalized and 63 have recovered, 10 more than noted on the last report.
One staff member at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton tested positive since Wednesday. That adds up to 16 residents and 10 staff since November 29. Eight people have recovered.
There have been no new cases at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton. Two residents and three staff have tested positive since November 29. One of them has recovered.
There have been no deaths at either Canton facility and no one is hospitalized.
