Tri-county’s COVID numbers: 1 new death, 122 new infections, 48 hospitalizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re seeing some of the tri-county region’s highest single-day numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. In addition, 1 new coronavirus death and another 122 positive cases were reported Thursday.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Thursday that another person has died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 29.
Officials also said 48 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,626.
Officials said 403 cases are active and 21 people are hospitalized. The hospitalizations are the most the county has seen in a single day.
According to the county, 1,194 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
Nineteen people are hospitalized; 342 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,388 are in mandatory quarantine. The hospitalizations are the most the county has seen in a single day.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 1,524 positive cases.
To date, there have been 8 deaths from the coronavirus.
The county says 1,153 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 13 new cases Thursday.
The county has had a total of 559 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said 8 people are hospitalized and 128 are in isolation.
Another 676 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 7 people have died and 424 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
