United Helpers expects 1st vaccines in 2 weeks

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton will receive its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks.
It will be the first United Helpers facility to receive a vaccine, in this case the one from Pfizer-BioNTech. It’s expected to arrive on December 31.
“All of the residents and 50 percent of the staff will be vaccinated in Canton on the 31st,” said United Helpers CEO Stephen Knight. “On Tuesday, January 5th, the same process will occur at the Ogdensburg campus, with all of the residents and 50 percent of the staff receiving vaccinations.”
Residents and staff will need a second round of vaccinations. The second and third clinics have not been scheduled but are expected within three weeks of the first.
