Athlete of the Week: Avery Kenyon

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week we honor a 2-sport star from Hammond who’s play both on the soccer field and basketball court earn her this week’s title.
Avery Kenyon of Hammond is a talented soccer player that has put together an impressive resume.
This past season she had 34 goals and 14 assists.
An all-star for 3 years, Avery was an all-state performer for 2 years then earned the State Class D Player of the Year.
Add to that her performance on the hardwood, where she averaged 22 points per game last season.
Avery Kenyon has left a lasting impression at Hammond.
Avery is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 18, 2020. To see a little of her in action, and hear from her, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
