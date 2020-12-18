Authorities investigate fatal Deferiet fire

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person is dead following a fire in Deferiet Thursday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say fire and rescue crews were called to 88 Riverside Drive around 4:30 p.m.
A detached garage was engulfed by flames.
Firefighters discovered a man’s body in the garage after they put the fire out. Deputies say they expect to confirm the man’s identity following a postmortem examination Friday.
His identity will be withheld until his family is notified.
State fire investigators were called in to help determine a cause.
Two dogs found at the scene were turned over to the town of Wilna dog warden.
Power was out to nearby homes for a time, but according to National Grid’s website, has since been restored.
Assisting were fire departments from Deferiet, Natural Bridge, Great Bend, Carthage, West Carthage, North Pole, and Fort Drum.
Also assisting were Carthage Ambulance, Natural Bridge Ambulance, West Carthage Police, Cleveland Services, and the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.