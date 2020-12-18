Battling coronavirus, nursing home workers get help from Ogdensburg unions

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Employees at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg got a hand from Ogdensburg city employee unions.
The embattled nursing home workers have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed 17 people. No new deaths have been reported since Thursday.
In the photo above, the Ogdensburg City Police Department Patrolmen’s Union and Police Supervisor’s Union came together to make both a financial contribution to the workers and a contribution of snacks, beverages, hand sanitizer, and other essential items.
From left are Josh Sirles and Ryan Polniak from the police department, United Helpers LPN Jennifer McNamara, and Matt Erwin and Corey Maxner, also from the police department.
Also helping out was the Professional Firefighters Local 1779.
The union make a monetary donation to the nursing home employees to help them buy meals for themselves and their families.
The union’s Jake Thornton presents a check to McNamara in the photo below.
