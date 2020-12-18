Betty Ann David, 71, of Akwesasne

Betty was born on October 11, 1949 in Cornwall, the daughter of Lenora (Abraham) David and the late Moses David. She attended Cornwall Island Indian Day School, Downey’s East End School, and graduated from St. Lawrence High School in Cornwall. She continued her education at St. Lawrence College, where she was a graduate. She first married Edwin Benedict of Cornwall Island, she was blessed with 3 children before their divorce. She later married John Bero and was again blessed with two additional children.