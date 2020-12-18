Boy Scout cubmaster keeps pack together during pandemic

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Boy Scout cubmaster in Gouverneur is stepping up in a big way, going above and beyond to keep his pack together during a global pandemic.
“These kids definitely are my priority and they always will be as long as I’m above ground.”
After having trouble finding places to meet due to COVID restrictions, Cubmaster Chris Gates transformed his home into a Cub Scout haven.
“Why don’t we turn this into Cub Scout Central? Ta da! So I got out the conference tables and emptied everything out of here,” he said.
Despite a global pandemic, Gates found ways to keep his pack together.
“As soon as they said we could get 10 people together, we started climbing mountains. We started with Mount Azure and we moved on and did the Tupper Lake Triad. But we did a lot of things in between. We’ve cleaned headstones, we clean the cemetery,” he said.
The kids’ favorite things to do?
“Probably doing arts and crafts,” said Junior Haines, Cub Scout.
Pack 2035 made holiday cards for 96 residents at Maple Wood Nursing Home in Canton.
Aside from his job teaching, Cubmaster Chris says Cub Scouts is like another full-time job.
But for him, it’s worth it to make a few good kids into a few good adults.
“I notice now in our communities that we don’t have people volunteering for stuff. If you want something done, generally it’s one person like me. Whoever I can touch in these programs say, ‘You know what? There’s something a little bigger than me, maybe I’ll help out.”
If your child is interested in joining Pack 2035, you can visit their Facebook page, here.
Or to find a pack near you, visit BeaScout.org.
