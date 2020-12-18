Chilly today, warmer for the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We have one more cold day and night before we return to average temperatures.
Temperatures in the single digits and teens felt as if they were below zero early Friday.
It will be sunny with highs in the mid-20s, although it will likely feel colder with a breeze.
It stays cold overnight. Lows will be in the single digits.
A warm front moves through Saturday morning to warm things up to around 35 by afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy.
There’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. It would start as snow and turn to rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be in the mid- to upper 30s Monday through Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies all four days. There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday and a chance of snow on Thursday, Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.