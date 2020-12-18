Clara G. Petrie, 97, of Watertown

Clara married the love of her life, Brainard “Pete” Petrie upon his return from Naval service following the Korean War. She then became a homemaker raising four children. Upon attaining the school age of their children, Clara and Pete owned and operated Petrie’s Auto Parts Supply on State St. in Watertown throughout the 70′s and 80′s. During their retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively and spent their winters in Florida until Pete’s passing in 2008.