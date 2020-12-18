COVID claims lives of 2 more people, infects another 110 in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region on Friday reported 2 new COVID deaths and another 110 positive cases.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Friday that 2 more people have died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 31.
Officials also said 50 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,676.
Officials said 430 cases are active and 21 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 1,215 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
Nineteen people are hospitalized; 358 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,466 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 1,573 positive cases.
To date, there have been 8 deaths from the coronavirus.
The county says 1,186 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 11 new cases Friday.
The county has had a total of 570 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said 6 people are hospitalized and 131 are in isolation.
Another 568 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 7 people have died and 432 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
