Cuomo says he thinks state will avoid another shutdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state needs a new mantra to get through the pandemic, especially during the holiday season: “slow the spread, stop the shutdowns.”
At a virtual news conference Friday, the governor said he believes another shutdown can be avoided.
Shutdowns, he said, are very harmful.
“They hurt a lot pf people, they hurt businesses, they have mental health consequences, they hurt children,” he said. “Shutdowns have many negative consequences. This has been a long year and the last thing anybody wants is a shutdown.”
The two main factors, he said, are hospital capacity and people’s behavior.
He said the state managed hospital capacity in the spring and has plans to manage it better based on experience.
“We did this before and I believe we can do it again,” he said.
“I also believe New Yorkers can slow the spread,” he said. “I believe New Yorkers can flatten the curve, because I saw them do it.”
The governor said experts told him in the spring there was no way to flatten the curve that fast.
“New Yorkers defied the odds and New Yorkers did it,” he said.
He noted that he thinks people won’t repeat the mistakes that caused a spike after Thanksgiving.
“I believe New Yorkers are seeing the numbers increase from Thanksgiving and I think they’re going to learn from it,” he said. “I think you’ll see a smarter response through the holidays.”
He said there may be some good news in the daily numbers.
Hospitalizations, ICU beds occupied, and intubations were all down Thursday.
He said if that continues, it will be good news.
Cuomo also said nearly a quarter of a million people were tested for COVID-19 Thursday, a new state record.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.