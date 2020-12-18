Ethel I. Newcombe, 89, of Richville

Ethel is survived by her siblings, Howard and his wife Marion Newcombe of DeKalb, Joseph and his wife Marilyn Newcombe of Rock Fall, CT, Charles and his wife Barbara Newcombe of Edwards, Lawrence and his wife Pamela Newcombe of Glenn Falls, Mary Ames of Canton, Ilene Cole and her companion Ivan Gordon of Ogdensburg, a sister in law, Helen Newcombe of Rensselear Falls, a brother in law Neal Newvine of Amenia, NY, 16 nephews and 15 nieces.