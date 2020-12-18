RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ethel I. Newcombe, 89, of Richville, died on December 18, 2020, at the Gouverneur Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be calling hours, Monday, December 21, 12 – 2 PM, social distancing and face masks are required. A private family service will follow and then the burial will take place at the Old DeKalb Cemetery, Old DeKalb, NY.
Ethel is survived by her siblings, Howard and his wife Marion Newcombe of DeKalb, Joseph and his wife Marilyn Newcombe of Rock Fall, CT, Charles and his wife Barbara Newcombe of Edwards, Lawrence and his wife Pamela Newcombe of Glenn Falls, Mary Ames of Canton, Ilene Cole and her companion Ivan Gordon of Ogdensburg, a sister in law, Helen Newcombe of Rensselear Falls, a brother in law Neal Newvine of Amenia, NY, 16 nephews and 15 nieces.
She was predeceased by her companion Murray Miller, siblings, Edward “Earl” Newcombe, Floyde Newcombe, and Dorothy Newvine.
She was born on January 4, 1931 in Heuvelton, to the late, Lawrence and Marion Bush Newcombe. She graduated from Richville High School in 1949 and then graduated in 1950 from the Ogdensburg Business School. Ethel was a bank teller at the Community Bank in Gouverneur until her retirement December 31, 1997 after 31 years.
She was a life member of the DeKalb Hermon and Gouverneur Senior Citizens Clubs, and the E. J. Noble Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to knit, crochet and play bingo.
Ethel’s family would like to thank Raymond Crouse for his kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad or the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department.
