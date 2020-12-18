Forrest W. Thomas, formerly of Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Forrest W. Thomas, aka Bill, died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 12, 2020.
He was a resident at the Ben Atchley VA home in Tennessee, due to dementia and Alzheimer’s.
He was born in Mt. Holly, NJ on April 14, 1939. He joined the military in 1958, where he served for 20 years in the Army, retiring in 1978. While stationed at Fort Drum, he met, and later married, Mary Dobransky on November 7, 1961. They had four children together.
In the 1990′s, they moved to Florida to enjoy retirement. They traveled the country, enjoying the sights. They would visit their children, and grandchildren, in Tennessee and New York during the summer. Bill moved to Tennessee in 2018, where daughter Jeanette lives, due to his age and health.
Bill was predeceased by Mary, his wife of 50 years in 2012; a grandson, Jacob, a brother Garfield, and two sisters, Erma Thomas and Jean Minuto.
He is survived by 4 children: Sons, Forrest Jr., and Mark Thomas and Daughters, Karen Dowling and Jeanette Cronce, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren, including 3 step-grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
He also has a brother and sister who are still living, as well as nieces and nephews.
