Jack C. Lyon, 78, of Brasher

BRASHER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Jack C. Lyon, 78, passed away at his home on December 17, 2020 comforted by his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and in keeping with Jack’s wishes there will be no public services at this time. His family will honor his life privately.
Jack was born in Syracuse on August 21, 1942 to the late Carl and Lovina (Graham) Lyon and graduated from Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army serving during the Vietnam War with 3 years in the Army Reserves, earning his honorable discharge in 1966.
On November 23, 1963 he married Judith “Judy” Watkins in Baldwinsville. Judy passed away on September 29, 2010.
For 26 years Jack worked for Syracuse Supply – Caterpillar as a heavy equipment mechanic and after retiring from there he kept up his trade and continued working independently.
He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing, was an avid reader, and you could always count on Jack for having NASCAR or Syracuse Basketball on the TV.
He is survived by his children, Jack and Lori Lyon Jr. of Winthrop, Joel Lyon of N. Syracuse, Jamie Lyon of Brasher Falls, and Jody Gadway of Brasher Falls; grandchildren, Ashley Lyon, Nicholas Lyon, Cassandra Hasinovic, Isaiah Lyon, Hunter Booker, Levi Booker, Abby Alford, Anthony Gadway, Riley Gadway; great-grandson, Brooks Savage; sisters, Joan (Bernard) Roach, Toni Klch, and Margo Miller.
Besides his wife and parents, Jack was also predeceased by his siblings, Sandra Fesko, Jan Lyon, Carl Lyon, and Penny Bubb.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions in Jack’s honor can be made to Tri-Town Rescue or the Helena Fire Department. Please share memories at condolences at www.hammillfh.com
