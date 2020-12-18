JCC nursing grads enter workforce at critical time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a time when the health care field needs them most, 14 Jefferson Community College nursing students are getting ready to start their careers.
The college held a virtual pinning ceremony Thursday night.
Stacey Lawton and Jessica Harris were among those wh received their associate nursing degrees.
They say they’re proud to have attended JCC’s program because it’s so well regarded.
They also say they realize their important job ahead as they start their work in the middle of a pandemic.
“We had changes daily that we had to adjust to and we’re going to be doing that in nursing,” Lawton said. “Every day and every minute, you’re going to have changes and I think that helped us to be better nurses.”
“We go in there every day and we should care for the patients just as we do every day -- go in there, be compassionate, give quality care,” Harris said. “And at the Carthage hospital where I will be working, we work as a team, we provide the care that they need.”
Both grads were “weekend scholars,” part of a special part-time nursing program that was created to make it easier for adults to enter the health care field.
