Lewis County DMV reopens to public next week

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening for in-person transactions Monday after being closed for nearly two weeks because of a case of COVID-19.
In a release, county clerk Jake Moser says in-person business is by appointment only.
He said DMV staff are working hard to contact everyone whose appointments need to be rescheduled while the office was closed.
Customers are being contacted in the order of their original appointments.
Once that’s done, he said, new appointments can be made by calling 315-376-9729. You can also book appointments at lewiscountydmv.setmore.com.
Moser notes transactions are much faster if customers use the department’s drop box. You can find out if you’re eligible for a drop box transaction on the Lewis County website.
