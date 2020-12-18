Marsha Louise Deming, 80, of Watertown

She and Les loved the North Country and cherished the friendships and community involvement they developed there. They loved sailing, watching the birds from the deck of their beautiful cottage in Henderson Harbor, and sharing their love of food with family and friends. An avid bridge player, artist and SU sports fan, Marsha shared her expertise, leadership and philanthropy with a number of organizations, including the Presbyterian Women of Watertown (the Malawi Early Literacy Team), the Arts Association of Northern New York, Samaritan Hospital, United Way and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was an exacting woman whose smarts and penchant for detail produced precise spreadsheets, delectable cookies and drawings that captured every feather of the birds she sketched.