Marsha Louise Deming, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marsha Louise Deming, age 80, passed away at home with acceptance and love on December 18, 2020. She was born on May 16, 1940 in Pittsfield, Mass to Irene and Marshall Stevenson. Marsha spent most of her life in upstate New York, received a management degree at Syracuse University, and worked at Bond, Schoeneck and King for many years before settling in Watertown with her sweetheart, Leslie.
She and Les loved the North Country and cherished the friendships and community involvement they developed there. They loved sailing, watching the birds from the deck of their beautiful cottage in Henderson Harbor, and sharing their love of food with family and friends. An avid bridge player, artist and SU sports fan, Marsha shared her expertise, leadership and philanthropy with a number of organizations, including the Presbyterian Women of Watertown (the Malawi Early Literacy Team), the Arts Association of Northern New York, Samaritan Hospital, United Way and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was an exacting woman whose smarts and penchant for detail produced precise spreadsheets, delectable cookies and drawings that captured every feather of the birds she sketched.
Marsha will be remembered for her kindness and compassion, and her deep love for family, friends, and her adored cat, Hobbs. Predeceased by father Marshall Stevenson, mother Irene Crego, stepfather Cliff Crego and husband, Leslie Deming, she is survived by her stepson, Warren Deming of Tucson, stepdaughter Sara (Jay) Wason of Henderson, grandchildren Margaret (George) Taras, Samantha (Nate) Kranes, Jay (Stefanie) Wason and six great grandchildren.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA or Hospice of Jefferson County. A private service will be held in the spring in the Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse, New York.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
