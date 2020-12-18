Ogdensburg appoints former prosecutor as city judge

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former prosecutor has been appointed as Ogdensburg’s second city judge.
Mayor Mike Skelly announced Friday that Keith Massey, Jr. will serve with recently elected Ogdensburg City Judge Marcia LeMay.
Massey previously served as Chief Assistant District Attorney for St. Lawrence County, as a Deputy Attorney General for the state of New Jersey, and clerked in the Criminal Division of the New Jersey Superior Court.
Massey received his Juris Doctor in 2004 from the University of Notre Dame and completed his undergraduate degree at St. Peter’s College.
He was admitted to the New York Bar in 2005 and is also a member of the bars of New Jersey, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Massey lives in Ogdensburg with his wife, Sarah.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.