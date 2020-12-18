Ogdensburg firefighters reject city’s early retirement offer

The City of Ogdensburg regrets that no fire department personnel opted to take advantage of the $20,000 retirement incentive opportunity offered on 2 December 2020; the deadline for submission was close of business today. To date, President Jason Bouchard and Secretary Ronald Bouchard have refused all good faith efforts proposed by the City of Ogdensburg to work collectively on a plan to reduce the overall staffing level of the fire department. In fact, the only visible effort from IAFF Local 1799 was a last minute offer that included a request that we not reduce staffing in trade for reducing excessive overtime caused by their fiscally irresponsible contract, absolving employees of serious disciplinary infractions and releasing the city from an EMT stipend of $1000 per firefighter in addition to their normal salary. IAFF Local 1799 is successfully creating a sense of fear among the community with their constant rhetoric about lives being placed at risk if the fire department is reduced in size, we respectfully request they cease this false information campaign. The average cost of each Ogdensburg Firefighter position in 2021 will be $139,000, a price far too high for a city the size of Ogdensburg, where the vast majority of residents make far less, most working at least two jobs. The City of Ogdensburg sincerely hopes IAFF Local 1799 will join our efforts to do what is right for the citizens of Ogdensburg and work collectively for the common good of the entire community as we continue to aggressively take decisive action to ensure the survival of city, while working diligently for the revival of the city.