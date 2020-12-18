Richard C. Brickey, 81, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard C. Brickey, age 81, of Star Lake, passed away on December 17, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.
Calling hours will be held privately. His funeral Mass will be held at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com
Richard was born on July 11, 1939 in Tupper Lake to the late Carleton and Hazel (Pickering) Brickey. He attended the Clifton-Fine Central School and earned his G.E.D. while in the Navy. He married Doris M. Hogan on September 15, 1962 at St. Hubert’s Church in Star Lake.
Richard worked in the number 3 & 4 testing labs at Newton Falls Paper Mill as a tester and inspector for 38 years before the mill shut down. He then worked for 5 years at Kring’s Point Campground in Alexandria Bay testing the water at the pumphouse and testing at the waste treatment plant. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography. Richard was a member of the Star Lake Fire and Rescue for 25 years and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Richard is survived by his wife, Doris Brickey of Star Lake; three children, Carolyn Sovie and her significant other, George Zimny of Fine, Carleton Brickey and his wife, Robin of Potsdam, and Shirley Marsh and her husband, Jeffery of Liverpool. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jessica and Dustin Sovie, Daniela Pena, and Emily Becker, and a great-grandson, Gabriel Dante Rojas.
Donations in memory of Richard may be made to Alzheimer’s Research or the Star Lake Fire Department, PO Box 22, Star Lake NY 13690.
