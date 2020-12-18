Richard C. Brickey, 81, of Star Lake

Richard worked in the number 3 & 4 testing labs at Newton Falls Paper Mill as a tester and inspector for 38 years before the mill shut down. He then worked for 5 years at Kring’s Point Campground in Alexandria Bay testing the water at the pumphouse and testing at the waste treatment plant. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography. Richard was a member of the Star Lake Fire and Rescue for 25 years and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.