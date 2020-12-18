River Hospital’s largest renovation project ever is now complete

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Millions of dollars and two years later, the largest renovation project in River Hospital’s history is now complete.
The construction allowed the hospital in Alexandria Bay to expand its campus into three primary buildings.
The hospital started by renovating the old Monticello Hotel and transforming it into an administrative building.
A new medical office building was built for primary care, therapies, and other health services.
And the hospital itself underwent renovations to improve workflow, provide more space for patients, and upgrade equipment.
“To have this project come to conclusion during such an essential and critical time for health care, to have expanded square footage, improved infection control measures that just naturally come with the modernization of our health care facility, we’re so grateful,” said Chief Executive Officer Emily Mastaler.
River Hospital officials say the project couldn’t have been completed without support from the community and patients, who helped raise more than $4 million.
