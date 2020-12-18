The rules Fort Drum soldiers, families must follow during holiday travel

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - With Christmas a week away, many 10th Mountain Division soldiers are traveling home, although traveling in this pandemic has been discouraged. So what restrictions will soldiers and families have to follow?
It turns out it depends on where they go.
A a soldier’s travel, or leave as it’s called, needs to be approved by the chain of command. If that soldier is traveling within New York state or a bordering state like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont, they do not have to quarantine when they return to Fort Drum, unless they visited an area that is considered a hot spot for COVID cases.
If a soldier gets approved to travel farther away, when they come back to the north country, they have to quarantine for 14 days.
“We want to let soldiers and families travel. However, we also have to be cognizant of safety and mitigating risk of spreading COVID-19 on Fort Drum and in local communities so we are trying to balance those two,” said Major Harold Huff, Deputy PAO, 10th Mountain Division.
Fort Drum wants to stop any spike of COVID cases after Christmas and one worry could be kids coming back to the post and then going to school.
We reached out to districts like Carthage, Watertown and Indian River to see what conversations they are having with Fort Drum and what they are telling the community, teachers and staff.
However, none of the districts got back to us.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.