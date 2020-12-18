Watertown City Council to vote on future of fire department’s heavy rescue truck

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will vote Monday night on the future of the city fire department’s heavy rescue truck.
A resolution on the council agenda would take the rescue truck off the road and no longer have the fire department respond to emergency medical calls.
It would leave EMS response up to only Guilfoyle Ambulance Service.
The fire union has railed against the move, saying it violates their contract and hurts public safety.
Friday night, Union President Dan Daugherty issued a news release countering statements Mayor Jeff Smith has made about the move.
Daugherty concluded his release writing, “City Council should withhold applying reckless action, and instead focus their collective energy on the advancement of the community, not its deterioration.”
If the city passes the resolution, the rescue truck would come off the road in March of 2021.
