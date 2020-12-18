Watertown man arrested following attempted robbery with scissors

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -A Watertown man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a store armed with scissors.
Watertown Police say they were dispatched to the Franklin St. Market Just before 1 PM Friday.
They say 28-year-old Matthew D. Cobb was armed with a pair of scissors when he demanded cigarettes and cash from the 62-year-old store clerk.
According to police, Cobb fled with the scissors when another person entered the store.
Police say a witness followed Cobb to a Clay St. residence where he was located by officers. He agreed to speak with detectives at the station.
Cobb is charged with 1st Degree Attempted Robbery and 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
He is being held at the City of Watertown Police Station to await his arraignment.
