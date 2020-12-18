Watertown Wolves hockey names team captain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves held a press conference at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds ice arena Friday afternoon to touch on a number of subjects, including announcing the team captain for the 2021 season.
Forward Fred Hein was named team captain by Coach Brent Clarke and owner Andreas Johansson.
Hein was acquired from the Danville Dashers back in May.
Last season with the Dashers, Hein scored 57 goals and dished out 54 assists for 111 points.
The North Reading, Massachusetts native says he’s ready to lead by example both on and off the ice.
”That’s something that’s important to me because there were some players in my career that, you know, that I had leaned on and I think that’s a big part of the game. Now the on ice part, you know, I love the skills side of the game, I pride myself in speed and skill but I won’t shy away from the toughness either,” said Hein.
”He’s a leader, and that’s a big quality that we needed and to start building. I mean, they had a good core of players here last year, but they were missing- I think they were missing some leadership and that’s something that we needed and Freddie brings that for us. Not only is he a phenomenal hockey player, he’s a great person and it’s great to have 79 wear the ‘C’ for us in this new era,” said Clarke.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.