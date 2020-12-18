Watertown’s mayor looks to fill part-time judge position by January 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Getting New York state to allow Watertown to move from 2 full-time judges down to 1 does still allow Watertown to hire a part-time judge and Mayor Jeff Smith is looking at candidates.
The state’s move means the city won’t have to create a second courtroom - something that would have cost north of $3 million.
One of the current full-time judges, Eugene Renzi, will be moving to Jefferson County Surrogate’s Court. That’ll keep the other full-time judge, Anthony Neddo, where he is.
Still the mayor will have to appoint a new part-time judge.
“The part-time judge position is an appointment of the mayor with the advice and consent of city council. My understanding is that they must be a city resident and they must be a member of the bar,” said Smith.
Smith says he hopes to have the position filled when the legislation goes into effect on January 1.
