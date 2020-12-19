An out-of-this-world experience comes to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new business opened in Watertown this weekend and the first few customers to come in say it’s revolutionary.
Zero Latency, a virtual reality experience, opened at the Salmon Run Mall on Saturday.
The difference from other virtual reality gaming systems is the immersive gameplay as you become the controller inside the game.
Players move around a room using a computer installed in their backpack that tracks their movements as they compete with or against other players.
This is the first of it’s kind on the east coast as the owners, all from New York State, wanted to bring something new into their community.
“When I say we are going to be part of this, it’s not just profit wise. I am going to be part of this because of the impact this creates in communities, bringing fun. bringing entertainment and the more we spread it around the better,” said Zero Latency co-owner Najib Ismail.
People taking part in the grand opening say it is something that have never experienced before.
Ismail says the games run in 30 minute sessions with 2 - 8 people being able to play at one time.
