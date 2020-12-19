Business is booming as Dry Hill Ski Resort opens for the year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many found their way to Dry Hill Ski Resort Saturday for the first day of the season Saturday.
A lot of recreational activities have been canceled this year because of the pandemic, leaving people waiting for the slopes to open.
It’s something Dry Hill’s owner, Tim McAtee says is a safe alternative.
“With equipment on, you are naturally self distancing from the person in front of you. Most people are wearing face coverings anyway, gloves, helmets,” said McAtee.
McAtee says the cold temperatures this past week helped them make a lot of snow in preparation for opening weekend.
People on the slopes said the conditions are pretty good and they’re excited for another season.
Tyrese Mosley was one of those excited season pass holders.
“It’s a really great feeling to be able to come and enjoy the time with my friends. Especially during COVID, it’s a terrible time, but we make the most of it for sure,” said Mosley.
With COVID-19 still in our own backyards, Dry Hill did put in some new restrictions.
People are asked to wear masks at all times and social distance on the property.
There is also only 50% capacity allowed in the lodge, and lift riders are asked to stay with who they came with on the way up.
But, even with the changes, people are just happy to be back.
“I didn’t think it was going to be open. I thought it was going to be closed, And when I found out last night it was going to be open today, I was so excited because I love it here,” said Amelia Crapser.
“Yes it’s great, I think everyone needed to be outside, you know, because of quarantine and everything. So, I think this is good for everyone,” said Gary Winthrope.
McAtee says he is hoping for a good year. He says a lot of that comes down to the weather cooperating.
But, if this weekend was any indication, he may get that wish.
