COVID-19 cases rise, over 3,000 asked to stay home in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - 64 new positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County Saturday. The total there rises to 1,637.
420 of those cases are active. 19 are hospitalized, 3 are in nursing homes and 4 are in assisted living.
1,209 have recovered and 8 cases have resulted in death.
1,443 are in mandatory quarantine with an additional 468 in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 434 were domestic travelers and 34 traveled internationally. 394 are in mandatory isolation. In total, over 2,300 in Jefferson County are being asked to stay home.
Lewis County saw 15 new cases, their total rises to 585.
131 of those cases are active, 447 have recovered, and 7 have passed due to the virus in the county.
131 are under isolation with another 604 in quarantine.
8 are currently hospitalized.
As of 5:30 PM, no numbers from St. Lawrence County have been reported.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
