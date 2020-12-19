Doris E. Clark, 97, formerly of Chase Mills

Doris was born at home on Marble Hill, Norfolk, NY on June 10, 1923 to Harvey O. and Sarah Wilbur Martin by her grandmother who was a midwife. Doris attended the one room school house in Knapp’s Station and graduated from Norfolk High School. She married Robert H. Clark on November 22, 1941. Doris and Robert had 7 children; Joan, Jim, John, Thomas, Robert, Daniel and Randy. Doris was very proud of her large family with over 100 souls (5 generations) of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she loved them all equally as she was the matriarch of the Clark family.